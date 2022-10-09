 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Friends say Prince Harry left devastated after UK visit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Friends say Prince Harry left devastated after UK visit

Prince Harry was left devastated after his recent visit to the United Kingdom during which he attended the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Quiting his friends, the UK's Daily Express reported that the Duke of was left "devastated" by perceived snubs.

Harry and Meghan were set at the second row in the Westminster Abbey during the funeral service and he looked unhappy with the seating arrangement, said sever royal fans at the time on social media.

According to the publication, Harry is set to release his tell-all memoir soon, with the final chapters thought to include some of the events in the lead-up to the late monarch's death on September 8.

Meanwhile, Lord Archer told Mail Online that he is "deeply concerned" about the impact the book will have on Harry's already damaged relationship with his family.

The autobiography was sat to be released in November ahead of Christmas but according to reports this has been delayed after Harry launched an eleventh-hour bid to alter it after fears it would be insensitive given the Queen's recent passing.

However, Archer says the Duke’s publisher, Penguin Random House, William be determined to get its money’s worth, with the book generating plenty of controversy.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'
Prince Harry and Meghan plan for 'a year of reconciliation' with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan plan for 'a year of reconciliation' with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to thaw ice with King Charles and Prince William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to thaw ice with King Charles and Prince William
Royal author reveals what Camilla thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal author reveals what Camilla thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry will most likely never become King

Prince Harry will most likely never become King
Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’

Beyoncé dismisses Right Said Fred accusations, calling it ‘erroneous’ and ‘disparaging’
Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary

Vanessa Hudgens to learn the art of witchcraft in upcoming documentary
Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for ‘reimagining’ Velma as South Asian in new series
Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan labels Meghan Markle ‘malevolent’: Here’s why
'The Rings of Power' makes Amazon analyst 'fell asleep'

'The Rings of Power' makes Amazon analyst 'fell asleep'" Report

Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film

Tom Cruise is going to space for his next film

How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'

How Amazon secured streaming rights for 'The Lord of the Rings'