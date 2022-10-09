 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Kanye West says his feelings are 'hurt' when world calls him 'crazy'

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Kanye West is upset with people being insensitive towards his mental health struggles.

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Ye admitted it hurts him when he is called 'crazy.'

"They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that," Ye said.

"It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye expressed his love for businessman and former US President, Donald Trump.

"Even Trump, a person we'd consider to be a friend of mine isn't immune to racialized using. One of the things he said to me is 'Kanye, you're my friend. When you came to the White House, my Black approval rating went up 40%'.

"For politicians, all Black people are worth is an approval rating. The Democrats feel that they don't owe us anything. And Republicans feel that they don't owe us anything. Blacks have never demanded something for our vote. Why do I like Trump? All the values, the conservative values, just line up. Come on man, Trump's the shit. He has his own buildings," concluded Kanye.

