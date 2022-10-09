 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William
Harry, Meghan going ‘above pay grade’ angered Charles, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going “above their pay grade” allegedly contributed to King Charles III and Prince William’s “indignation” for the couple, claimed a historian.

During his conversation with Daily Mail, biographer and historian Robert Lacey said that the new monarch and Prince of Wales were not impressed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing their exit plan “as a done deal”.

Robert told the outlet that the couple’s exit from the palace was not an agreed-upon plan when it was made public.

“The way that they revealed their entire ‘Sussex Royal’ plan as a done deal on their new website when it wasn’t a done deal at all” led to the anger toward the couple, he said.

Harry and Meghan later updated their website with details on their “Spring 2020 Transition”.

The historian weighed in on the Sussexes’ willingness to “pronounce on royal matters that were far above their pay grade,” as another source of anger.

“There was a very strong feeling that went right to the top that the only person who can talk about the royal family doing things in a different style was the queen herself, or possibly Charles,” he explained. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows
Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label

Charlie Puth was allegedly ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres' now-defunct music label
Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth

Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth
Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’

Miley Cyrus feels Maxx Morando is ‘like no other partner she’s ever had’
Justin Bieber ends Kanye West friendship after Ye disrespected Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber ends Kanye West friendship after Ye disrespected Hailey Bieber

BLACKPINK 'Ready For Love' crosses 100 million views counter on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ready For Love' crosses 100 million views counter on YouTube
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted over alleged ‘anti-Semitic’ post

Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted over alleged ‘anti-Semitic’ post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to work if they want 'lights on' at lavish mansion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to work if they want 'lights on' at lavish mansion
Camilla 'refused to get out of bed' on wedding day to King Charles: Here's Why

Camilla 'refused to get out of bed' on wedding day to King Charles: Here's Why
Kanye West says his feelings are 'hurt' when world calls him 'crazy'

Kanye West says his feelings are 'hurt' when world calls him 'crazy'
Nicola Peltz talks about 'fighting battles' amid Victoria Beckham problems

Nicola Peltz talks about 'fighting battles' amid Victoria Beckham problems
Jennifer Lawrence 'became a commodity,' lost 'control' after Hunger Games fame

Jennifer Lawrence 'became a commodity,' lost 'control' after Hunger Games fame