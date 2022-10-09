 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix finally breaks down its final official list of the Top 25 global movies, series, and TV shows trending right now.

The list includes;

Movies:

  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Blonde
  • Lou
  • Sing
  • The Boss Baby
  • Marauders
  • Laal Singh Chaddha
  • The Redeem Team
  • The Tax Collector
  • The Hunt
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
  • Do Revenge
  • Downsizing
  • Jumping from High Places
  • Anikalupo
  • Plan A Plan B
  • xXx: Return of Xander Cage
  • Oru Thekkan Thallu Case
  • The High Note
  • Minions and More Volume 1
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • Layer Cake
  • Uncharted

TV Series:

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Wielka woda
  • The Empress
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • Dynasty
  • Bling Empire
  • The Good Doctor
  • Little Women
  • Young Lady and Gentleman
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  • Pasión de gavilanes
  • Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  • Diary of a Gigolo
  • One the Woman
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  • Heartbreak High
  • The Midnight Club
  • Manifest
  • Through the Darkness
  • Alchemy of Souls
  • S.W.A.T
  • The Cage
  • Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega
  • Paw Patrol

