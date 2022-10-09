Netflix releases Top 25 Global trending movies, series, TV shows

Netflix finally breaks down its final official list of the Top 25 global movies, series, and TV shows trending right now.

The list includes;

Movies:

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Luckiest Girl Alive

Blonde

Lou

Sing

The Boss Baby

Marauders

Laal Singh Chaddha

The Redeem Team

The Tax Collector

The Hunt

Last Seen Alive

Jumanji: The Next Level

Do Revenge

Downsizing

Jumping from High Places

Anikalupo

Plan A Plan B

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

The High Note

Minions and More Volume 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Layer Cake

Uncharted

TV Series: