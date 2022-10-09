Meghan Markle 'satisfies' Prince Harry needs like 'no girlfriend' ever did: Author

Meghan Markle satisfies Prince Harry's 'requirements' like no other girlfriend did in the past, says expert.



Royal author Tom Bower tells Page Six how the Duke of Sussex “clings” to wife Meghan Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft."

Meanwhile, Meghan “satisfies all” of Harry's “requirements,” which he “didn’t get from other girlfriends.”

“He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child,” the author continues, adding that Meghan understands how to deal with



Earlier in his book, Ms Bower shared that Meghan had well-researched the Duke ahead of their first date in July 2016.

“Her genius was that before she ever met him, she carefully researched him and as an intelligent woman with a lot of experience, knew exactly what buttons to press,” the biographer claims to Page Six.