Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans during Sandringham tour: ‘Unreal’

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans during their recent visit to Sandringham as a Wisbech mum dubbed it an “unreal” and “magical” experience.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Gemma Schultz and her three-month-old son, Louie Thomas from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The royal not only smiled at Gemma but also commented how “sweet” Louie looked waiting in the crowd.

"Normally on a Thursday we attend baby group but I didn't want to miss the opportunity to see The Prince and Princess of Wales in person. So I messaged my friend to see if she wanted to meet me up there" shared Gemma.

She further recalled: "Lovely atmosphere, strangers were sharing stories of the Queen. It was so lovely and unreal".

Gemma added: "I was nervous to begin with, but they were such lovely genuine people. Actually sounded like they paid interest and cared what you were talking about.

"They made a fuss over Louie asked how he was sleeping and committed on his little outfit too having Paddington bear on".

Adding that they were "So lovely, very strong with the Queen's passing still holding it together to talk to the public.

"I always wanted to just see them in person but stopping and talking to us was just magical and certainly something for Louie's memory box for when he is older to say he met the future King",” she added.