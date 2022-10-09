Queen Camilla ‘tired hard’ to please Meghan Markle in ‘terrible royal trials’

File Footage

Queen Camilla reportedly tried ‘very hard’ to please and appease Meghan Markle, during her time in the Firm.



Royal author Angela Levin issued this claim in a piece for The Mail’s Palace Confidential.

She started off by saying, “She tried very hard with Meghan, to please her - she had done this with Katherine too.”

“Because she had such a terrible time when she joined the Royal Family, she tried to tell them where the holes could be and the protocols that sound ridiculous but they need to follow.”

Before concluding she also added, “[It was] to give them an understanding of a very different life. Katherine was very grateful and Meghan wasn’t interested really.”