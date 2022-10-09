 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Prince Harry dubbed twin of Queen Mary, see photo
Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry has been dubbed a twin of his female relative from 100 years ago.

Fans find it incredibly easy to dig photos of the royal family’s ancestral history line even dating back to the 9th century, some 1200 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, a fan account shared a photo of Harry and Mary of Teck, who was Queen consort between 1910 and 1936.

Prince Harry dubbed twin of Queen Mary, see photo

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote: “Queen Mary, looked EXACTLY like Prince Harry, down to the nose, teeth, set of the eyes, and bone structure. And of course, the BEAUTIFUL red hair.”

“You can see Prince Harry in Queen Mary's face,” read another post.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family
King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?

King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?
Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day

Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day
'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué

'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué
Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans during Sandringham tour: ‘Unreal’

Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans during Sandringham tour: ‘Unreal’
Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2 predicted release date & what to expect

Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2 predicted release date & what to expect
Prince Harry’s memoir plans ‘spreading fear’ among experts

Prince Harry’s memoir plans ‘spreading fear’ among experts
Netflix releases suspenseful, mysterious trailer for Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’

Netflix releases suspenseful, mysterious trailer for Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’
Prince Harry ‘torn between’ Meghan Markle or King Charles

Prince Harry ‘torn between’ Meghan Markle or King Charles