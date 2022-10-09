Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

 
Janet Jackson shared a reunion picture with her niece Paris Jackson and fans can’t stop adoring the duo.

In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France.

The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots, and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up with a bow.

"So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece parisjackson," Janet wrote in the caption.

Paris responded with a single black heart emoji.

The ultra-stylish snap signifies what may be the first public photo of the two together since 2009, at the memorial for the late Michael Jackson, Janet's brother.

The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny.

When she was not in attendance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, though her brother Prince, grandmother Katherine, and aunt Rebbie were there to support Janet in receiving the prestigious Icon honor, she spoke out.


