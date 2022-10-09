 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss
Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss

Kanye West is seriously considering running for the 2024 presidential race.

The Yeezy rapper posted a tweet implying that he is up for running president in 2024.

The tweet was simply a hat photo with the year "2024" on it.

During a recent interview with ABC news, earlier in the 2022 midterm election, Ye said he "absolutely" has future political aspirations. "That time wasn't in God's time," he said of his first stab at the presidency.

Previously in 2020, after an unsuccessful bid for office, West tweeted, "KANYE 2024" with a photo of his side profile behind a graphic depicting 50 states of the US.

However, the Grammy winner fared poorly in the 2020 presidential race. The rapper received merely 60,000 votes in just 12 states.

Kanye West again implied a second stab at the presidency in his new song, "Keep It Burnin."

In the first verse, he raps: "When you run for '24, I bet your spouse gon' be with you / Who put this together? Me, that's who."

