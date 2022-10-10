Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift revealed her full tracklist for upcoming Midnights album and shared a surprise guest on one of the tracks.



Taylor Swift has been bust promoting her upcoming album, Midnights. In weeks leading up to the album release, Swift have been sharing track titles at midnight on TikTok in a series titled Midnights Mayhem With Me. During the TikToks, Swift has been divulging some interesting details behind certain songs.

Midnights has 13 songs which Swift has described them via Instagram as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

On the album’s cover, the tracks are split up into two groups, with songs one through six belonging to ‘Side A,’ and the remaining seven songs listed under ‘Side B.’ In total, the album will feature the tracks Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante S---, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.

Among the titles, Snow on the Beach, the album’s fourth track, will feature a collaboration with none other than Lana Del Rey. Previously, there were rumours of the two stars coming together as they were spotted in a group selfie posted earlier this year.

Moreover, Swift also talked about the song Lavender Haze, which she revealed was inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn. “Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift said in the TikTok. “And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Giving a special mention to the third song on the album, Anti-Hero, Swift termed it as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written.”

“This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself,” she explained. “We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So, yeah, I like Anti-Hero a lot because I think it's really honest.”

Taylor Swift’s 10 studio album, Midnights, releases on October 21st.



