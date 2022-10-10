Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s plans for Firm ‘imploding’

 
Prince Harry, Meghan Makle have been warned about the ‘inevitable implosion’ of their plans for the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Else issued this insight in her new piece for news.com.au.

She began by writing, “Harry and Meghan – Buckingham Palace exiles and the world’s most famous titled malcontents – fancy a spot of breach-healing and bridge-building with this family, or at least according to new reporting.”

“But a wholesale reconciliation with the royal family? Well, the idea of the Sussexes angling to make peace with the House of Windsor seemed about as likely as someone being able to pry a glass of red wine out of Camila, Queen Consort’s hand after 5pm.”

“Now before anyone injures themselves trying to make sense of this volte face, there is, of course, a caveat. This rapprochement? It had only been slated to kick off after Harry’s memoir had hit shelves and their Netflix documentary had landed on the streaming giant.”

