 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about the royal rift since it takes “two to tango.”

Royal commentator and author Daniela Else issued this insight in her new piece for news.com.au.

She began by addressing the possibility that the Firm might not be “particularly receptive if the Sussexes do decide they want to bury the hatchet?”

“These last few years in the royal world have been more topsy turvy than a corgi trapped in a tumble dryer and stranger things have happened than the Sussexes and the royal family making up.”

“The thing is, Harry and Meghan can do all the planning they fancy (was there an electronic whiteboard involved? I’m guessing yes) but just to resort to a serious cliche here, it takes two to tango. And so far? With that book and doco still in the offing? We have a hell of a long way to go before anyone makes it to the dance floor.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent

Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent
‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca

‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca
Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush

Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush
Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral
King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West
Tom Holland, Zendaya set adorable couple goals as they take tour of Louvre in Paris

Tom Holland, Zendaya set adorable couple goals as they take tour of Louvre in Paris
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘only they’ can forgive Firm?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘only they’ can forgive Firm?
Queen’s strongest support turns out to be a part of secret organisation

Queen’s strongest support turns out to be a part of secret organisation
Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions

Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thought Queen Elizabeth was ‘immortal’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thought Queen Elizabeth was ‘immortal’?