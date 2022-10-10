Kylie Jenner fans think her make-up artists may be in trouble after THIS

Fans of Kylie Jenner think that her make-up artists may get fired after they hilariously 'insulted' her in a recent TikTok video.

The reality star recently posted a video of her make-up session where she is seen getting styled with her face glammed up just when she notices a crack of laughter from her make-up artists as they talk in Spanish.

Unable to understand Spanish, Kylie breaks in and asks, "What are you guys talking about? What does it mean?"

One of the makeup artists translated and replied, "It means (expletive) face."

Kylie captioned the video with laughing emojis.

However, the youngest billionaire took the joke lightly, and fans claimed in the comments that Kylie was firing these makeup artists for making fun of her.

One claimed, "Kylie sensing they're insulting her," along with a crying emoji.

Another person wrote, "All I know is they are fired."