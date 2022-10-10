Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has recently opened up about her one-year marital life with husband Charlie McDowell.



“We can kind of conquer anything,” said Lily in an interview with E! News at the at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala Presented by Netflix and Beach body in Los Angeles.

Gushing about her husband, who is also a writer and director as well, the actress stated, “We have been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months.”

Lily felt grateful to have Charlie as her life partner as she added, “I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.”



Last month, Lily marked her first wedding anniversary as she posted a slew of couple photos on social media with a heartwarming caption.

“Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again. Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn't have done it without you,” she wrote.



