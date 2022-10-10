Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis has recently explained how she has the “power” to change the way Black woman seen in the industry after her global success.



In a new interview with The Guardian's G2 via Daily Mail, the Woman King star opened up about attending New York’s performing arts conservatory, Julliard for four years.

“I felt I came in with a wrong palette. I was too big; I was too Black. My voice was too deep,” revealed The Help actress.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her “arrival at the arts school” was after a “problematic upbringing which was spoiled by childhood bullying, poverty, racism, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The First Lady star added that she and her siblings “were subjected to sexual assaults by relatives and acquaintances”.

However, now as a successful star, Viola believed that she has the “power to help other Black women and girls” going through tough situation in life.

“What is in my power to change is to show people that we are more than the stamp that people have put on dark-skinned women,” remarked Viola.

The actress continued, “We are sexual, we are desirable, we can be smart, we are way more expansive and our identity is not determined by out gaze.”

“I can change that. I can change the way Black women are seen, to some extent, within the industry,” she added.