 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industrys view about Black women: Read
Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis has recently explained how she has the “power” to change the way Black woman seen in the industry after her global success.

In a new interview with The Guardian's G2 via Daily Mail, the Woman King star opened up about attending New York’s performing arts conservatory, Julliard for four years.

“I felt I came in with a wrong palette. I was too big; I was too Black. My voice was too deep,” revealed The Help actress.

The Oscar-winning actress shared that her “arrival at the arts school” was after a “problematic upbringing which was spoiled by childhood bullying, poverty, racism, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The First Lady star added that she and her siblings “were subjected to sexual assaults by relatives and acquaintances”.

However, now as a successful star, Viola believed that she has the “power to help other Black women and girls” going through tough situation in life.

“What is in my power to change is to show people that we are more than the stamp that people have put on dark-skinned women,” remarked Viola.

The actress continued, “We are sexual, we are desirable, we can be smart, we are way more expansive and our identity is not determined by out gaze.”

“I can change that. I can change the way Black women are seen, to some extent, within the industry,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’
Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender

Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender
Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber
Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time

Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time
Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain
Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell
Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him

Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him