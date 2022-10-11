Prince Harry 'anger' as Prince William never wanted 'happiness' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was skeptical of Prince William's intentions amid constant resistance to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was upset when William dragged their uncle Charles Spencer to stage an intervention and convince Harry to delay marriage to Meghan.

William famously believed that Harry was moving 'too fast' with the Suits star.

Author Robert Lacey reveals: “From time to time Diana's younger brother had played something of an honorary godfather to both boys in the years since the death of their mother, and their uncle agreed with William to see what he could do.

“The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down.”

Harry “was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row,” and the “anger and mistrust – that distance – has lasted to the present day.”



He wrote: “He had been auditioning her for a job all those years.”

However, Harry “could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness – or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the make-up and fortunes of ‘the Firm’ whose boss he would become one day?”