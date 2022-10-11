 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

50 Cent's son takes dig at estranged father, offered $6,700 for 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

50 Cent's son has some bones to pick with his father.

As per Complex, In Da Club rapper's eldest son Marquise Jackson shared a picture on Instagram where there is 'entitled' spelled out on $100 bills, and he was sitting beside it.

"Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid," he penned.

Earlier, Marquise's slammed father 50 Cent by claiming his child support allowance of $6700 a month is not enough.

Further, Marquise posted the photo in an apparent reference to 50 Cent's earlier post on Instagram in 2016, where the rapper shared a picture with tons of cash. Later, the Grammy winner filed for bankruptcy and claimed the cash was fake.

"Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos," 50 argued in court documents.


