50 Cent's son takes dig at estranged father, offered $6,700 for 24 hours

50 Cent's son takes dig at father, offered $6,700 for his time

50 Cent's son has some bones to pick with his father.

As per Complex, In Da Club rapper's eldest son Marquise Jackson shared a picture on Instagram where there is 'entitled' spelled out on $100 bills, and he was sitting beside it.

"Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid," he penned.

Earlier, Marquise's slammed father 50 Cent by claiming his child support allowance of $6700 a month is not enough.

Further, Marquise posted the photo in an apparent reference to 50 Cent's earlier post on Instagram in 2016, where the rapper shared a picture with tons of cash. Later, the Grammy winner filed for bankruptcy and claimed the cash was fake.

"Just because I am photographed in or next to a certain vehicle, wearing an article of clothing, holding a product, sitting next to what appears to be a large sums of money or modeling expensive pieces of jewelry does not mean that I own everything in those photos," 50 argued in court documents.



