'American Psycho' make-up artists poke fun at Christian Bale's salary?

Christian Bale's paycheck was less than the make-up artists in American Psycho.

During a recent interview with GQ, the Batman star expressed his frustration with the meager salary check for the 2000 horror film, "So the first thing was: "Holy crap. I've got to get a bit of money.

Because I've got American Psycho done, but I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer, and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them."

The Oscar winner actor recounts, "They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me.

And I had a house that I was sharing with my dad and my sister, which was getting repossessed."

American Psycho is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which saw Bale sport the role of a New York City investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.