 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

British singer Dua Lipa has finally got permission to make additions to her £6.75m London house.

The Sun can exclusively reveal the New Rules singer's local council held a special members meeting of councillors who gave the thumbs up to her application for a ground floor extension and mega-basement.

The amazing space in her £7m west London pad will come equipped with a music studio, pool, gym, cinema, and chill-out area.

Dua's application has been delayed for the last 13 months after complaints from a local conservation group.

It ground the plans to a halt after it cited the “loss of green space”, “loss of trees”, and “drainage issues."

Yet luckily for the pop princess, 27, planning permission has now been given on the condition her builders comply with certain conditions, as the house is situated in a strict conservation area.

The planning officer's report states that noise must be kept to a minimum and “shall be lower than the typical existing background noise level by at least 10dB” and states all machinery and equipment must be mounted with “anti-vibration isolators”.

The singer had to have a noise report for the pool, which says that if her application is successful then the noise from the pool engine room can’t be any higher than 28 decibels, which is roughly the sound of someone whispering (25db).

Dua has also agreed to keep three historic trees in the garden.

She bought the historic home in 2017 when she was just 22 - and lived there in lockdown with ex-Anwar Hadid.



