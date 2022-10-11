India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15

India's Oscar entry Chello Show actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 10

Rahul Koli, one of the child actors in India's Oscar entry for the best international feature film category, Chhello Show, dies of cancer at the age of 15 on October 2, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Rahul was suffering from Leukemia at the time of his death. His father said that Rahul had a fever and vomited blood before his death. He said that the family will watch Chhello Show together after performing Rahul's last rites.

Rahul's father told the Times of India, "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more."

He further added, "Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals."

Chhello Show will release in theatres on October 14; however, the film premiered at the 2021 edition of the New York-set Tribeca Film Festival.