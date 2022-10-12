Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'

Meghan Markle has once agian gushed over her husband , explaining how Prince Harry helped her through one of her more challenging moments.



In the new episode of her Archetypes podcast released on Tuesday titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” Meghan spoke with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

While speaking with the Indian star Padukone, Meghan explained when she was at her “worst point” psychologically, Prince Harry found a way to help her.



“I mean I think, at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman,” the Duchess of Sussex said.