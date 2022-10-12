 
Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned along with King Charles III on May 6 next year.

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced the date of Prince Charles's coronation.

During the coronation, Camilla will be presented with two sceptres, a gold sceptre with a cross while the other sceptre is made from ivory topped by a dove.

For those unaware, sceptre is decorated stick that is carried by a queen or king during some official ceremonies as a symbol of their authority.

Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

May 6 is the fourth birthday of Charles' grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Shortly after the date of coronation was announced, royal fans and social media users started discussing the reason behind the royal family's decision to choose May 6.

While some people thought it might be the confidence, others were convinced that King Charles is extending olive branch to his son and daughter-in-law as he starts his reign.

