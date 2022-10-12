Will Smith daughter Willow reveals why she stepped away from career as child star

File Footage

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith revealed she decided to step down from her career as a child star to save herself from going down a “dark path.”

During her appearance on SiriusXM’s Bevelations, the Memories singer opened up about how she once felt she had “touched a sadness” very early in her life.

Willow said she “needed to be a kid” before fully exploring her career opportunities after tasting success at a very young age.

“I saw at a very young age … the dark path I could have gone down,” she said. “I kind of caught myself before my coping mechanisms started too early.”

“Going into 12 I had touched a sadness that I didn’t know existed,” added Willow. “And that was terrifying.”

“Because I was like, ‘I’ve never felt this before. This is obviously not healthy and I need this top this before it becomes a darker place,’” Willow recalled.

“Realistically in my young mind … I just knew it felt wrong. I just knew it. I just knew everything felt wrong even though I experience fear in my everyday life pertaining to my music [now].

“The fear is an ‘upward and forward motion’ fear,” she shared. “It’s not a deep, heartbreaking, like, world-shattering fear. I really just think my higher self was like, ‘No. This is going to go bad for you.’ And I just had to listen.”



