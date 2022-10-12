Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly fuming in rage over Prince Harry’s decision to delay the memoir.



An inside source from the inner circle of the publishing world shared these revelations.

The insider was also quoted telling Heat UK that Meghan Markle is worried about Prince Harry “testing the patience of the publishers by chopping and changing certain passages.”

The source also offered insights into Prince Harry’s fears about Penguin Random House, and warned that they might just ‘cancel’ the deal altogether.

They also added how all of this, “in turn, is costing everyone money and making for a watered-down version of the book, which was sold a warts-and-all account of Harry's life with no holding back whatsoever. She'd be furious if the deal fell through now.”

Before concluding the source also explained the impact Meghan’s had in the entire memoir and weighed in on how, “Every decision Harry makes involves Meghan and vice versa or so he'd like to think” hence “this whole dilemma about how much to edit or scale back is being made together.”

“Harry and Meghan are looking at all their media deals right now and working out how best to play things.”