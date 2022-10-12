 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly fuming in rage over Prince Harry’s decision to delay the memoir.

An inside source from the inner circle of the publishing world shared these revelations.

The insider was also quoted telling Heat UK that Meghan Markle is worried about Prince Harry “testing the patience of the publishers by chopping and changing certain passages.”

The source also offered insights into Prince Harry’s fears about Penguin Random House, and warned that they might just ‘cancel’ the deal altogether.

They also added how all of this, “in turn, is costing everyone money and making for a watered-down version of the book, which was sold a warts-and-all account of Harry's life with no holding back whatsoever. She'd be furious if the deal fell through now.”

Before concluding the source also explained the impact Meghan’s had in the entire memoir and weighed in on how, “Every decision Harry makes involves Meghan and vice versa or so he'd like to think” hence “this whole dilemma about how much to edit or scale back is being made together.”

“Harry and Meghan are looking at all their media deals right now and working out how best to play things.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH
Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau

Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau
Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’

Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’
Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'

Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'
Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates
Will Smith daughter Willow reveals why she stepped away from career as child star

Will Smith daughter Willow reveals why she stepped away from career as child star
Rapper Badshah 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?

Rapper Badshah 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?
Khloé Kardashian opens up about her recent skin cancer scare

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her recent skin cancer scare
Meghan Markle talks ‘hysteria branding’ in new revelation: ‘Called insane!’

Meghan Markle talks ‘hysteria branding’ in new revelation: ‘Called insane!’
Prince Harry 'mimicry' on video call 'hard to watch': Body language expert

Prince Harry 'mimicry' on video call 'hard to watch': Body language expert
Meghan Markle details dreadful call with therapist: 'Sorry, who is this?'

Meghan Markle details dreadful call with therapist: 'Sorry, who is this?'