 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation requires 'huge planning', Palace not thinking about Archie: Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

King Charles III coronation in May is not a snub to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son.

The big day, that coincides with Archie Harrison's fourth birthday, is just a 'happy coincidence.'

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight: "Having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub.”

She added: “Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays.”

This is “absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence," concludes Katie.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in London on May 6, 2019. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report

Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH
Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau

Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau
Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’

Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’
Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'

Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'
Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates
Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay

Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay
King Charles coronation: Coincidence to Archie’s birthday or snubbing to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

King Charles coronation: Coincidence to Archie’s birthday or snubbing to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle talks 'past life' in forever goodbye to Hollywood

Meghan Markle talks 'past life' in forever goodbye to Hollywood
Will Smith daughter Willow reveals why she stepped away from career as child star

Will Smith daughter Willow reveals why she stepped away from career as child star
Rapper Badshah 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?

Rapper Badshah 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi?