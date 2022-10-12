King Charles coronation requires 'huge planning', Palace not thinking about Archie: Expert

King Charles III coronation in May is not a snub to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son.

The big day, that coincides with Archie Harrison's fourth birthday, is just a 'happy coincidence.'

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight: "Having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub.”

She added: “Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays.”

This is “absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence," concludes Katie.



Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in London on May 6, 2019.