Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew public backlash in memoir?

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning on ‘sparing’ Prince Andrew a spot on his memoir, experts fear.

Royal commentator and author Dan Wootton gave rise to this possibility, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Relations between the Sussexes and the Cambridge's remain ice cold, amid the recriminations from the Oprah interview, in which Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry at the now infamous bridesmaid dress fitting.”

“But courtiers are equally obsessed with another question: Why are Harry and Meghan unlikely to come for the royal outcast Prince Andrew?”

“Their views on the disgraced Duke – who recently settled a highly damaging civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre – would be particularly newsworthy in the US, where the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was big news.”

“But there is a growing sense that Harry has decided to spare the Yorks the same sort of scathing treatment being prepared for his father and brother and their wives, at least in part due to his close relationship with cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”

