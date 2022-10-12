Nicola Peltz declares another war with Victoria Beckham?

File Footage

Nicola Peltz reportedly wants to start another feud with Victoria Beckham regarding her involvement in her and Brooklyn Beckham’s lives.

The Transformers actor does not want Posh Spice to interfere with her and her husband’s personal and professional choices as she has plans of her own.

This comes after the duo patched up following their headline making clash that allegedly started during Nicola’s wedding with Victoria's eldest son.

An insider spilled to Closer Magazine that Nicola is loving the limelight she’s receiving from the fashion world ever since she got associated with Victoria.

“Nicola loves being the new Mrs Beckham, and in ways she is emulating Posh.” the source alleged. “She's loving grabbing the headlines and the pros that come from having the famous surname.”

"She's also loving the fashion links that have come with it and is constantly keeping her style fresh and up with the trends. She's even been changing her hair, much like Posh used to.

"But at the same time Nicola wants to do things her own way and doesn't want to be guided by Vic,” the insider revealed. “Nicola has ideas of her own when it comes to what she and Brooklyn should be doing with their careers.”



