Thursday Oct 13 2022
King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

The Buckingham Palace's latest move seems to be a warning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are allegedly bent on damaging the monarchy.

The Palace has confirmed that King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6 in 2023 – the same date as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie’s, birthday.

The little royal is set to turn four-years-old next year, as the guest list for the ceremony is yet to be confirmed by the Palace.

Piers Morgan recently claimed that Meghan is ‘systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.’ The Former Good Morning Host told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: ‘She’s deliberately made herself, along with Harry, a big story for the last few years.'

According to some, the new monarch's recent actions suggest that he won't allow Harry and Meghan to hurl insults at the royal family again.

The Palace move is being considered as a fresh snub to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie is set to turn four-years-old next year on the same date when the new King would be crowned. However, the guest list for the ceremony is yet to be confirmed by the Palace.

