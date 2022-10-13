 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died in a car crash in the US, according to reports.

The 23-year-old musician reportedly lost his life after his Jeep Cherokee 'left the roadway' and collided with the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Marion County medical examiner Barbara O'Neal said the cause of death was "multisystem trauma due to motor vehicle accident" and that Spence was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday.

Both the singer and his driver of the tractor-trailer, who is 68 years old, were wearing seat belts, said a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the agency is investigating why Spence's car veered off the road.

The singing competition show also released a statement saying Spence "was a true talent who lit up every room he entered. We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence."

Spence was from Georgia and finished second to Chayce Beckham on season 19 of American Idol last year.

More From Entertainment:

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

King Charles is not politically neutral?

King Charles is not politically neutral?

Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US

Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US
King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’
Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu

Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu
Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'
Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'

Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'
Orlando Bloom dishes on mental health journey after ‘near-death’ experience

Orlando Bloom dishes on mental health journey after ‘near-death’ experience
'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'

'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'