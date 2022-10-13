Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

 
entertainment
Some royal fans and pro-monarchy experts are unhappy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters for criticizing the royal family over the date fixed for the coronation of King Charles.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who recently published a book about Camilla, took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

She wrote, "Several tweets from Meghan and Harry supporters complaining that the Coronation is on 'a day that belongs to Archie.' He will be four on May 6 so far too young to care about dates. It's presents and cake that count. Ludicrous they put him before the King."

The Palace on Tuesday announced the date for the coronation which takes place on the fourth birthday of Meghan and Harry's son Archie.

