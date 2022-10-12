Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss recently confessed that today’s world reminded her of her hit dystopian series, which is ‘depressing’.



“Yeah, it is, no other way to say it,” said Mad Men alum in an interview with Page Six at the PaleyFest NY.

Moss noted, “There are a lot of things that are happening now that are depressing, but I do think it’s a very important year.”

“People should get out there and vote and express their opinions. Now is the time,” she commented.

Speaking about the series, Moss, who played renegade handmaid June Osborne, mentioned that the show should be a “cautionary tale for women”.

“The whole idea behind the show is that people tend to walk around thinking that this could not happen here,” explained The Invisible Man actress.

She stated, “The whole foundation of the show is blowing holes in the idea that this could not happen here and we explore that even more in Season 5.”

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Moss believed that this show “will hopefully make people look at their values”.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is streaming on Hulu now.