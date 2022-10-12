 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’
Elisabeth Moss compares today’s world with The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘depressing’

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss recently confessed that today’s world reminded her of her hit dystopian series, which is ‘depressing’.

“Yeah, it is, no other way to say it,” said Mad Men alum in an interview with Page Six at the PaleyFest NY.

Moss noted, “There are a lot of things that are happening now that are depressing, but I do think it’s a very important year.”

“People should get out there and vote and express their opinions. Now is the time,” she commented.

Speaking about the series, Moss, who played renegade handmaid June Osborne, mentioned that the show should be a “cautionary tale for women”.

“The whole idea behind the show is that people tend to walk around thinking that this could not happen here,” explained The Invisible Man actress.

She stated, “The whole foundation of the show is blowing holes in the idea that this could not happen here and we explore that even more in Season 5.”

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Moss believed that this show “will hopefully make people look at their values”.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is streaming on Hulu now.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

King Charles coronation: guest list slashed by three quarters

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’

Megyn Kelly shares Kim Kardashian is ‘booed’ at NFL game for her ‘narcissism’
King Charles is not politically neutral?

King Charles is not politically neutral?

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23
Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US

Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US
King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’
Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu

Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu
Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'