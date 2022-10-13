 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to 'no longer' help Kanye West 'dark mental state': 'Had enough'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian is seemingly stepping away from Kanye West drama.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder has 'had enough' of her ex-husband's 'bullying and hateful words' amid anti-semitic comments.

A source close to the couple tells Page Six: "Kim has been 'repulsed' by her former lover's "White Lives Matter" t-shirts and his public outbursts."

"She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric," they added.

"In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state," they said.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The proceedings of the divorce are yet to be finalised.

