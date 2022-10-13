King Charles has 'great relief', knew Queen had to 'die for job to 'begin'

King Charles III coronation will bitter-sweet for the monarch, says expert.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says Charles' crowning will trigger mixed feelings for the 74-year-old.

Schofield told the Daily Star: "I think King Charles will feel humbled and honored to have the ability to serve his country on the day of his coronation.



"I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin."



"He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne - especially with Camilla by his side.



"There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment," she notes.



Charles and Camilla will be crowned on May 6, 2023