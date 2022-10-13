Netflix drops trailer 2 of 'The School for Good and Evil' with release date, cast, and plot

 
Netflix has just released the second official trailer of the upcoming movie The School for Good and Evil.

The fantasy movie will be released exclusively on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

The upcoming fairytale movie is based on a novel written by Soman Chainani in the same name.

The School for Good and Evil is the upcoming project of director Paul Feigh who is famous for her directorial work in Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, Last Christmas, and many more movies.

The theatrical distribution of the movie was initially with Universal Pictures. However, Netflix acquired the movie's rights in 2020. Now, it is set to hit the screen of the streaming platform in October of this year.

Cast:

  • Sophia Anne Caruso
  • Sofia Wylie
  • Laurence Fishburne
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Kerry Washington
  • Charlize Theron
  • Peter Serafinowicz
  • Rachel Bloom
  • Mark Heap

The School for Good and Evil is about exploring whether good wins over the evil or not.

The battle between righteousness and wrong is a tale of two best friends who face each other with a set of incredible powers. They both are in a magic school where the heroes and villains are trained to become fairy tale characters.

Check out the trailer:


