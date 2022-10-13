 
Thursday Oct 13 2022
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off quirky sense of style in new pics

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama showed off her quirky sense of style as she posed for a few snaps to launch her brand-new collection with Public Desire. 

The 16-year-old, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis caught everyone’s attention with a range of stunning pieces from the new collection, which is her first with the brand.

From statement boots to stunning heels, the TikTok star sported a personalised T-shirt dress for one snap - paired with platformed red heels.

The satin heels featured a chunky platform, closed-toe, and ankle strap detail, as Alabama made sure to team it up with a dark wash T-shirt dress with her name printed in red.

Photo credits: DailyMail
In another shot, Albama looked absolutely gorgeous as she is seen next to a retro phone while donning a pair of glimmering knee-high boots.

According to Public Desire's CEO, Qasim Akhlaq 'Alabama was the perfect fit for the brand and her style authentically represents everything that Public Desire stands for. We haven’t launched a US collection since our edit with Hailey Bieber back in 2016 so this was the perfect opportunity to step up our presence in the United States.'

The blonde beauty is one of Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's three children - along with Landon Asher Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who is his stepdaughter from the marriage.

