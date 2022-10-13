 
William, Kate could meet up with Harry, Meghan in US

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been planning to visit Boston just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour to New York sparking speculation about a Fab Four reunion.

According to Fox News, the timing of the two events has raised eyebrows of spectators as the foursome could put their rift aside to hold a meeting.

The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending the second annual Earth shot Prize awards ceremony in the first week of December.

Around the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honoured at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization's Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NY.

The outlet reported that the couple’s rep confirmed their attendance at the gala on December 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive the award in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation," a press release stated.

"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled.

"The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy said.

