Thursday Oct 13 2022
Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway made headlines for her fashion statement as fans claimed that she channeled her The Devil Wears Prada character at New York Fashion Week in September.

However, the Princess Diaries actress has revealed that it was purely coincidental.

The Intern actress wore a nearly identical outfit to one her character, Andy Sach, wore in the film. The brown crocodile-embossed jacket was paired with a black turtleneck dress.

Hathaway styled her hair in a pulled-back style with bangs that brought back memories of Andy in the movie. She was clicked while sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show.

Fans were quick to note down the similarities online, but Hathaway admitted it was an accident. “It was kind of nuts, wasn’t it?” said the Love and Other Drugs actress during her recent appearance on Today.

She recalled she “was supposed to wear something else, the shoes didn’t fit, this was the other outfit that came.”

“And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely — I had never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,’ and he threw my hair up in a ponytail,” she shared, adding, “I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

Referring to netizens’ response, Hathaway laughed, adding, “You noticed.”

In the 2006 film, Andy (Hathaway) wears an outfit consisting of a black turtleneck and a brown leather jacket with her bangs bluntly cut and her hair partially tied back.

