Thursday Oct 13 2022
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex wife, mesmerised fans by sharing a reel of photographs from Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbanks' nuptials back in 2018 on her sweet daughter's wedding.

Undoubtedly, her beloved daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are major source of happiness for Sarah Ferguson. 

Ferguson captioned the short video: "Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance."

Fans showered love on the adored post, with one telling Sarah: "Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages."

