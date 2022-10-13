 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared her two cents on how important it is to accept ageing and importance of keeping it natural.

In a new interview with Today via Huffington Post, the Freaky Friday star admitted going under the knife to curtail the wrinkles on her face. However, she said that she only “ended up feeling bad” about herself.

“I did plastic surgery,” confessed Jamie.

She recalled, “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

Jamie, who called herself “pro-ageing”, revealed that she warned her daughters to “not mess with their face”.

“Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that,” explained Jamie.

True Lies actress noted, “Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain.”

“I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they’re doing matters, that what they’re doing has value,” mentioned Jamie.

Jamie shared that she supported natural beauty for a long time and it was her “conscious choice”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jamie will be next seen in Halloween Ends, adding, “We’ve made three films, I think it completes the story in a sad, interesting way.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli

Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli
The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain

The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain