Meghan Markle 'willing to put efforts' as Kate Middleton plans US 'olive branch'

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to reach out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales, who is set to travel to Boston with her husband Prince William, will extend an 'olive branch' to the Sussexes.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told US Weekly.



“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the insider continued



The couples were last spotted together outside Windsor Castle to read tributes for the Queen.