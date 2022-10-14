BTS 'Butter' crosses '1 billion' stream mark: Details inside

K-pop boy band BTS has achieved a new milestone with music album Butter.



On October 14, Soompi reported that BTS music video Butter surpassed one billion streams on Spotify and become the first in K-pop history to achieve this milestone.



BTS's single Butter has become the group's second single track to cross the one billion stream mark on Spotify.

The music video was officially released on May 21, 2021, and it took a year and five months for this win.









Recently, the 2020 hit song Dynamite by BTS became the first song by a K-pop artist to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify and making BTS the first Korean artist to ever join Spotify's Billions Club.

BTS is a famous South Korean boy band also known as Bangtan Boys. The group consists of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

