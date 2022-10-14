Prince Harry 'unfortunate' handling of Meghan Markle, Megxit unearthed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for mismanaging their exit from the royal family.

Royal expert and author Tina Brown believes the Sussex couple could exit the family in a better executed way.



The author of The Palace Papers said: "I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually. I feel for Harry, because he's made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don't think it was wrong necessarily the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn't wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

"It's just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate."

Meghan and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020. The Palace officially spoke about the couple in a statement after few months.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," began the Palace.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement continued.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the Palace concluded.