Friday Oct 14 2022
American Music Awards: K-pop artist nominees list of 2022 announced

Friday Oct 14, 2022

American Music Awards has announced the nominees' list of K-pop artists and favorite pop groups for 2022.

On October 13, the American Music Awards has revealed the nominees list. The nominees are determined by fan engagements, which include streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, and tour, according to Billboard.

The nominations, which are tracked by Billboard and Luminate (formerly MRC Data), cover the period from September 24, 2021, to September 22, 2022.

The American Music Awards have added six categories this year, including Favorite K-pop Artist.

BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and TWICE are among the artists nominated in this category.

The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 21, 2021.



