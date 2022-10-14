 
Friday Oct 14 2022
King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

Friday Oct 14, 2022

King Charles III could snub Prince Harry and Megan Markle from his coronation if the Duke of Sussex makes damaging claims about Queen Consort Camilla.

According to The Daily Beast, an insider revealed that the new monarch won’t hesitate to side up with his wife when put in a tough position to choose either Camilla or Harry.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past twenty years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” the source said.

“He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the insider added.

The palace says that the guest list for the ceremony is on the “tbc” pile with a possibility of the couple being at the coronation.

