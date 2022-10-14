 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard has just accused Johnny Depp with a 16 point appeal in hopes to overturn the defamation case verdict.

The news has been brought to light in findings brought to light by Fox News Digital, and the grounds of Heard's appeal includes "clear and convincing evidence" for malice, as well as the court's failure to 'invalidate' the damages from the Heard and Depp trial.

for those unversed, the appeal reads, "The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed."

"The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial, and the jury to consider, whether the allegedly defamatory statements in the challenged op-ed were republications of statements Ms. Heard made in 2016 in connection with a domestic violence temporary restraining order she obtained against Mr. Depp."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed
Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment
Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’
Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’

Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’
Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles
Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split
Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids

Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids
Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'

Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'
Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry

Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry
‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’

‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’
Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?

Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?
King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side