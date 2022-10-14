Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian updated fans about her health condition after revealing she had a surgery after getting diagnosed with a rare skin cancer.

The reality TV star dropped a series of stories on Instagram disclosing why she was wearing a face bandage in some of her recent pictures.

The Good American co-founder shared that she had to get immediate surgery after doctors discovered a rare tumour on her face.

Following which, a fan of The Kardashians star inquired about her heath to which Khloe replied on Twitter, "Baby!!!!! I’m good!! I swear!!

"Super grateful that I’m healthy and that I have a lifetime supply of bandaids. Seriously im ok. The worst is over and now its time to be haaaaapppppy,” she added.

Earlier, Khloe told fans via the photo sharing app, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," Khloe penned adding that she is onto the “healing process.”