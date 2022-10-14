 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing 

Kate Middleton continues to wow royal fans with her stunning sartorial statements.

The Princess of Wales stepped outside alongside Prince William on Thursday as they visited London’s Olympic Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core.

For the daytime outing, Kate wore a stylish royal blue Chanel blazer and channeled the 90s vibes. She paired the buttoned-up jacket with wide-legged black trousers.

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

The cobalt blue tweed blazer is a 1995 piece from the French fashion house.

Kate, 40, met with young participants as well as officials from the organization, which was originally launched by the Royal Foundation in 2012 when London hosted the Olympic Games.

The royal finished her glam look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant in yellow gold and blue gem.

Kate and William have kept a busy schedule since taking up to the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report
Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game

Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed
Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment
Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’
Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’

Prince Harry memoir to widen gap with royal family even if it’s ‘benign’
Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles
Prince Harry blasted for choosing Netflix over Diana: 'So bothered!'

Prince Harry blasted for choosing Netflix over Diana: 'So bothered!'
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal