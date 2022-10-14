Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is dropping major hints on the clash of the DC's most powerful heroes, Black Adam and Superman.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, the former WWE star was asked if the two DC superheroes will ever throw fists.



The Black Adam actor affirmed the speculation by saying, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin."

The 50-year-old explained the new strategy of DC is listening and meeting the expectations of their fans.

However, the Jungle Cruise star warned that "sometime down the road", may not be able to do so.

Johnson also pointed out that DC underwent a transitory period with Man of Steel, followed by Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Wonder Woman, and restarted again with Black Adam.

"So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at," he said. "And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam will hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.