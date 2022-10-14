Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser is all open to returning to the undead franchise in future after Tom Cruise's fiasco take on the undead film.

Speaking to Variety, The Whale actor showed keenness to reprise his role in the undead franchise, "I don't know how it would work," he admits. "But I'd be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit."

Further, the original Mummy star opened up about Universal's darker take on the film, "It is hard to make that movie," the actor admitted.



"The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

"I know how difficult it is to pull it off," Fraser adds. "I tried to do it three times."

Universal eyed to reboot The Mummy to kickstart its Dark Universe. Tom Cruise was roped in for the titular role while Fraser wasn't invited.

Also, The Mummy filmmaker Stephen Sommers revealed the reason for casting Fraser due to his possession of a particular set of skills.



"He could throw a punch and take a punch, and he had a great sense of humor," he says. "You really like the guy. He never comes across as cocky or arrogant."

Brendon Fraser last appeared in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.